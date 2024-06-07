Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chinese journalist who raised alarm over COVID is in hiding: is the world noticing?

By Colleen Murrell, Full Professor in Journalism, Dublin City University
China has finally “freed” citizen journalist Zhang Zhan who was jailed in 2020 for filming and writing about the outbreak of COVID-19 in Wuhan.

The charity Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which had campaigned for her release, said it continued to be concerned by her situation, as she remains under strict surveillance by the authorities.

RSF added that “partial freedom is not freedom at all”. It called for diplomatic intervention…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
