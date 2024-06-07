Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Parthenon marbles evoke particularly fierce repatriation debates – an archaeologist explains why

By Christine Morris, Professor in Classics, Trinity College Dublin
The Parthenon marbles are rarely out of the news. Most recently, Turkish officials have rejected claims by the British Museum that British diplomat Lord Elgin was given permission from Ottoman authorities to remove the marbles from the Acropolis in Athens in the early years of the 19th century.

The Parthenon marbles are probably…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Amid Gaza war, children now work so families can survive: ILO
~ Why doesn’t economic good news shift the polls for Rishi Sunak? An analysis of 27 past elections explains the problem
~ Will food chains break as seasons become more unpredictable?
~ Neuroscience can explain why voting is so often driven by emotion
~ How Iran’s leaders are using the ‘martyrdom’ of President Raisi as part of the election campaign
~ Study claiming antidepressant withdrawal is less common than thought fails to account for risks in long-term users
~ How Rishi Sunak tried to weaponise information only to shoot himself in the foot
~ 5 reasons Supreme Court ethics questions are more common now than in the past
~ Laws meant to keep different races apart still influence dating patterns, decades after being invalidated
~ Records of Pompeii’s survivors have been found – and archaeologists are starting to understand how they rebuilt their lives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter