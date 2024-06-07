Tolerance.ca
How Rishi Sunak tried to weaponise information only to shoot himself in the foot

By Matthew Flinders, Founding Director of the Sir Bernard Crick Centre for the Public Understanding of Politics, University of Sheffield
Could it be that British politics is slipping into some post-satire phase of confusion and condemnation?

The second full week of the 2024 election campaign was definitely beyond satire – and will probably be remembered for three things.

First and foremost, this was the week Rishi Sunak went populist. His claim that Labour’s tax plans would cost households £2,000 in tax was a form of fake news. There was never any intention to be truthful about this figure, it was merely a device for forging a simple mental association between the words “tax” and “Labour”.

It…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
