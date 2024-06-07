Tolerance.ca
Laws meant to keep different races apart still influence dating patterns, decades after being invalidated

By Solangel Maldonado, Professor of Law, Seton Hall University
Romantic attraction is driven by a complex set of factors, including who people grow up around and what is familiar and comfortable to them. But discriminatory laws also play a role.The Conversation


