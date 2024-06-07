Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New database features 250 AI tools that can enhance social science research

By Megan Stubbs-Richardson, Assistant Research Professor at the Social Science Research Center, Mississippi State University
Devon Brenner, Professor of education, Mississippi State University
Lauren Etheredge, Research associate in sociology, Mississippi State University
MacKenzie Paul, Doctoral student in psychology, Baylor University
A new database of AI tools could help social scientists revolutionize the way they do their research, from scanning large datasets to aiding in literature reviews.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
