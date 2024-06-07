Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beyond Seinfeld’s ‘Unfrosted’ – lessons from Michigan’s serial cereal entrepreneurs

By Laurel Ofstein, Faculty Director, Burgess Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Michigan State University
The Pop-Tart teaches an entrepreneurial lesson: While first movers may have an advantage, a fast follower often wins the game in the long run.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
