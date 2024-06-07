Menopause treatments can help with hot flashes and other symptoms – but many people aren’t aware of the latest advances
By Naomi Cahn, Professor of Law, University of Virginia
Bridget J. Crawford, Professor of Law, Pace University
Emily Gold Waldman, Professor of Law and Associate Dean for Faculty Development, Pace University
The number of patients prescribed hormonal therapy plummeted after 2002, due to findings experts have since questioned. With better understanding, more and more people are using these treatments.
- Friday, June 7, 2024