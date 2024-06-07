Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Scientists and Indigenous leaders team up to conserve seals and an ancestral way of life at Yakutat, Alaska

By Aron L. Crowell, Arctic Archaeologist, Smithsonian Institution
Judith Dax̱ootsú Ramos, Assistant Professor of Northwest Coast Arts, University of Alaska Southeast
Collaborative research by archaeologists, environmental scientists and tribal elders combines science and Indigenous knowledge to tell the story of centuries of life at a glacier’s edge.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
