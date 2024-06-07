Home solar systems in South Africa: more will be installed if households are given loans, free maintenance and security
By Uzziah Mutumbi, Doctoral candidate- Environmental Science, Rhodes University
Gladman Thondhlana, Associate Professor of Environmental Science, Rhodes University
Sheunesu Ruwanza, Professor of Environmental Science, Rhodes University
Only 5% of South Africa’s energy comes from solar power while 85% is generated from coal. Loans, more subsidies and security for rooftop solar panels need to be put in place.
