Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Prominent Congolese Researcher Detained

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Jean-Jacques Wondo Omanyundu. © Private Today, Jean-Jacques Wondo, a well-known researcher on political and security issues in Africa’s Great Lakes region, will have an initial appearance before a military court in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Wondo is one of at least several dozen people arrested following a failed coup attempt in the country last month.So far the only evidence known to have been presented against Wondo is a 2016 photo of him and Christian Malanga, the US-based opponent of the Congolese government…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
