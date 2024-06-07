Tolerance.ca
Ukraine: Recovery Conference Could Be Lifeline for Children

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image School No. 62, Kharkiv, Ukraine, June 27, 2022. The school was subjected to repeated Russian attacks in February, March, and April 2022. © 2022 Human Rights Watch The Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin should prioritize donor support to rebuild and make accessible thousands of damaged schools and ensure children and teachers have access to equipment and technology for distance learning.Ukraine still relies on the Soviet-era legacy of institutionalizing children deemed to have disabilities or to be from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds.Donors need to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
