Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A renewable energy transition that doesn’t harm nature? It’s not just possible, it’s essential

By Brendan Wintle, Professor in Conservation Science, School of Ecosystem and Forest Science, The University of Melbourne
Andrew Rogers, Biodiversity lead analyst, School of Agriculture, Food and Ecosystem Sciences, The University of Melbourne
James Watson, Professor in Conservation Science, School of the Environment, The University of Queensland
Michelle Ward, Postdoctoral research fellow, The University of Queensland
Sarah Bekessy, Professor in Sustainability and Urban Planning, Leader, Interdisciplinary Conservation Science Research Group (ICON Science), RMIT University
Rapidly reaching net-zero is vital to avoiding the worst ravages of climate change. But doing so in a way that damages nature is self-defeating.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
