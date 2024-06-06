Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: a wave of books to give traumatised children hope

By Emily Finer, Senior Lecturer, School of Modern Languages, University of St Andrews
Viktoriia Medvied, PhD researcher, School of English, University of St Andrews
Russia bombed the FaktorDruk printing press and warehouse in Kharkiv on May 23, killing seven people, injuring 22 and destroying more than 50,000 printed books. News outlets have reported the destruction of books by Ukrainian poets and philosophers – but on reflection, the greatest loss may be to children.

Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia in February…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
