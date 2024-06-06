Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Young adults who fare relatively well after spending time in the child welfare system say steady support from caring grown-ups made a big difference

By Julie Cederbaum, Associate Professor of Social Work, University of Southern California
Young people who have exited foster care generally fare better – in work, school and relationships – if they get consistent support from adults who care about them during their teen years.

My research team reached these findings by interviewing 21 people, now in their late 20s, who had aged out of foster care when they turned 18, had spent time in foster care as children or grew up in families that had active child welfare cases.

These young adults relayed the degree to which they received support…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
