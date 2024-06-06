Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Job figures are coming out, and here’s my prediction: The markets will overreact to the headlines

By Jeffrey Hart, Senior Lecturer of Finance, Auburn University
As the saying goes, “There are lies, damn lies and statistics.”

And on the first Friday of every month, the American public gets a ton of new statistics to peruse. That’s when the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest jobs figures. Within minutes of the data drop, news organizations send out push alerts, pundits start opining, and the headlines — and headline numbers — coagulate into a simple narrative, often along the lines of “Jobs are up; the economy is saved” or “Jobs are down; we’re all doomed.”

These narratives…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine war: a wave of books to give traumatised children hope
~ Ukraine war: new US stance on targeting Russia gives Kharkiv’s defenders a fighting chance
~ Just like Bridgerton’s Eloise, real Regency women used muffs to express themselves – and form friendships
~ Liz Truss’s mini-budget looms large in the election campaign – here’s why it was such a disaster
~ Is Canada finally taking far-right extremism seriously? Latest arrests are a positive sign
~ Death of a liberation movement: how South Africa’s ANC became just a regular political party – with some help from Jacob Zuma
~ What the statue of a kneeling enslaved man in the Emancipation Memorial of 1876 tells us about its history − an art historian explains
~ Young adults who fare relatively well after spending time in the child welfare system say steady support from caring grown-ups made a big difference
~ Cities contain pockets of nature – our study shows which species are most tolerant of urbanization
~ Summer reading: 5 young-adult fiction novels that explore LGBTQ+ teen lives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter