Human Rights Observatory

A fierce battle is being fought in the soil beneath our feet – and the implications for global warming are huge

By Kristine Crous, Senior Lecturer, Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment, Western Sydney University
Belinda Medlyn, Distinguished Professor, Ecosystem Function and Integration, Western Sydney University
David S Ellsworth, Professor of Plant Eco-physiology, Western Sydney University
Trees are supposed to grow faster as a result of increased CO₂ in the atmosphere - but this research suggests there are many exceptions to the rule.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
