Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK’s nature restoration plans have some big holes – here’s how to fill them

By Eleanor Jane Milner-Gulland, Tasso Leventis Professor of Biodiversity, University of Oxford
Nathalie Pettorelli, Professor, Conservation Biology, Zoological Society of London
Have you heard anything about nature as a political priority in the upcoming UK general election? We haven’t. And as biodiversity researchers, that troubles us.

The UK is already one of the world’s most nature-depleted countries. Any further loss is a major risk to wellbeing and prosperity, would make climate change worse,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sparks from the past: why we’re hunting through a century of data from Britain’s northernmost observatory
~ Regenerating Oceania: the ‘unique and unifying’ Festival of Pacific Arts & Culture makes a comeback
~ What toilet paper and game shows can teach us about the spread of epidemics
~ ‘Only disconnect’ – in Caledonian Road, Andrew O'Hagan depicts Britain’s great unravelling
~ Global: FIFA must protect human rights by securing binding safeguards from 2030 and 2034 World Cup bidders – new report
~ World News in Brief: Mass floggings in Afghanistan, refugee resettlement crisis, ‘greening education’
~ Biden’s immigration order won’t fix problems quickly – 4 things to know about what’s changing
~ Hydration is really important for learning. How much do kids need to drink?
~ Solar farms can eat up farmland – but ‘agrivoltaics’ could mean the best of both worlds for NZ farmers
~ Super funds are using ‘nudges’ to help you make financial decisions. How do they work?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter