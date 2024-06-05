Tolerance.ca
World News in Brief: Mass floggings in Afghanistan, refugee resettlement crisis, ‘greening education’

A spokesperson for the UN human rights office (OHCHR) on Wednesday said he was “deeply disturbed” over the widespread and continued use of corporal punishment in Afghanistan. 


© United Nations -
