Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A shocking 79% of female scientists have negative experiences during polar field work

By Rebecca Duncan, PhD Candidate in Polar Marine Ecology and Climate Change, University of Technology Sydney
Women play a critical role in fieldwork in the Arctic and Antarctica, but the vast majority of them report negative experiences while undertaking this research. Here’s how we can fix the problem.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: Mass floggings in Afghanistan, refugee resettlement crisis, ‘greening education’
~ Biden’s immigration order won’t fix problems quickly – 4 things to know about what’s changing
~ Hydration is really important for learning. How much do kids need to drink?
~ Solar farms can eat up farmland – but ‘agrivoltaics’ could mean the best of both worlds for NZ farmers
~ Super funds are using ‘nudges’ to help you make financial decisions. How do they work?
~ Yes, carbon capture and storage is controversial – but it’s going to be crucial
~ Blade Runner soundtrack at 30: how Vangelis used electronic music to explore what it means to be human
~ ‘We cannot simply go, go, go.’ What is girl mossing, the wellness trend that rejects hustle culture?
~ 1 in 5 deaths are caused by heart disease, but what else are Australians dying from?
~ US: Order Limiting Asylum Will Harm People Seeking Protection
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter