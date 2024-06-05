‘We cannot simply go, go, go.’ What is girl mossing, the wellness trend that rejects hustle culture?
By Hannah Gould, Research Fellow, Social And Political Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Anna Halafoff, Associate Professor in Sociology, Deakin University
On TikTok and Instagram, people are “girl mossing”: lying on a forest floor, staring up at a leafy canopy or caressing moss. The United States National Forest Foundation even borrowed the term to kick off its 2024 Instagram account. Girl mossing recognises a need to step away from the pressures of modern, urban life, promoting spending time in nature as a restorative practice.
The fast pace and pressure of neoliberal capitalism take an enormous toll on wellbeing: not just personal, but social and planetary. These…
