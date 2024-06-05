Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘We cannot simply go, go, go.’ What is girl mossing, the wellness trend that rejects hustle culture?

By Hannah Gould, Research Fellow, Social And Political Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Anna Halafoff, Associate Professor in Sociology, Deakin University
On TikTok and Instagram, people are “girl mossing”: lying on a forest floor, staring up at a leafy canopy or caressing moss. The United States National Forest Foundation even borrowed the term to kick off its 2024 Instagram account. Girl mossing recognises a need to step away from the pressures of modern, urban life, promoting spending time in nature as a restorative practice.

The fast pace and pressure of neoliberal capitalism take an enormous toll on wellbeing: not just personal, but social and planetary. These…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: Mass floggings in Afghanistan, refugee resettlement crisis, ‘greening education’
~ Biden’s immigration order won’t fix problems quickly – 4 things to know about what’s changing
~ Hydration is really important for learning. How much do kids need to drink?
~ Solar farms can eat up farmland – but ‘agrivoltaics’ could mean the best of both worlds for NZ farmers
~ Super funds are using ‘nudges’ to help you make financial decisions. How do they work?
~ Yes, carbon capture and storage is controversial – but it’s going to be crucial
~ A shocking 79% of female scientists have negative experiences during polar field work
~ Blade Runner soundtrack at 30: how Vangelis used electronic music to explore what it means to be human
~ 1 in 5 deaths are caused by heart disease, but what else are Australians dying from?
~ US: Order Limiting Asylum Will Harm People Seeking Protection
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter