Human Rights Observatory

South African voters shifted support in 2024 but that’s nothing new – surveys after previous elections showed party loyalty was fluid

By Carin Runciman, Senior lecturer, The University of Edinburgh
Marcel Paret, Associate Professor, University of Utah
To the casual observer, the outcome of South Africa’s 2024 national and provincial elections, which herald a new era of national coalition governance, may appear to represent new electoral trends. But that is not the case.

While the shift in voting patterns is certainly the largest the country has seen since democratic elections began, voter fluidity – people shifting their votes from one election to the next – has been a growing trend among the South African electorate since at least 2016.

The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
