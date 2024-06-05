Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dolphins vs fishers: both are the losers in the Mediterranean seas off Morocco

By Mohamed Keznine, PhD Candidate, Université Abdelmalek Essaadi
On the Moroccan Mediterranean coast, hundreds of boats equipped with large nets, called purse seines, go out six days a week to fish for small pelagic fish (coastal or oceanic fish).

In the last two decades, seine fishing has become more difficult as bottlenose dolphins attack the catch and pierce the nets, which extend like a wall into the sea. These nets are expensive…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How animals are changing to cope with stronger heatwaves
~ Chinese scientists are increasingly shaping the future of the Arctic amid China’s rising presence
~ Could Elvis’ Graceland hold a key to bridging America’s cultural divide?
~ Your favorite drink can cause breast cancer – but most women in the US aren’t aware of alcohol’s health risks
~ 500 years ago, Machiavelli warned the public not to get complacent in the face of self-interested charismatic figures
~ With a record-breaking 2024 Atlantic hurricane forecast, here’s how scientists are helping Caribbean communities adapt to a warming world
~ Heat index warnings can save lives on dangerously hot days − if people understand what they mean
~ Removing Cuba from list of countries ‘not fully cooperating’ over terrorism may presage wider rapprochement – if politics allows
~ Why India and Pakistan’s T20 cricket showdown in New York is such a big deal
~ Colorado to tighten regulations on funeral homes after multiple scandals − here’s what this means for families
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter