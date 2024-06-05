Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Early childhood education was largely missing from the budget, undermining other education spending

By Marek Tesar, Professor, Head of School of Learning Development and Professional Practice, Faculty of Education and Social Work, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Research consistently shows access to early childhood education can effect literacy, schooling and life in general. Its relative absence in a budget supposedly focused on education is baffling.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
