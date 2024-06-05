Early childhood education was largely missing from the budget, undermining other education spending
By Marek Tesar, Professor, Head of School of Learning Development and Professional Practice, Faculty of Education and Social Work, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Research consistently shows access to early childhood education can effect literacy, schooling and life in general. Its relative absence in a budget supposedly focused on education is baffling.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 4, 2024