Human Rights Observatory

Why American investors are pouring money into European football

By Christina Philippou, Principal Lecturer, Accounting, Economics and Finance, University of Portsmouth
Internazionale Milano (Inter Milan) were crowned champions of this year’s Serie A, the top flight of Italian football, on April 22. A month later, they were back in the news having been taken over by US investment firm Oaktree Capital Management.

This is not the first nor is it likely to be the last we see of US investment in European club football. Inter became the seventh Serie A club under American ownership, while US investors now…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
