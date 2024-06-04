Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hostile environment, Brexit and missed targets: 14 years of Tory immigration policy

By Erica Consterdine, Senior Lecturer in Public Policy, Lancaster University
Migration is a top issue for some voters and candidates in the UK’s general election. The last 14 years of Conservative policy have introduced restrictive policies on both legal and irregular migration. And yet, net migration stands at 685,000, a near historic high.

Since the Conservatives entered office in 2010 and introduced a pledge to reduce net migration, these targets have been part of the political conversation. The general election…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why American investors are pouring money into European football
~ We polled EU citizens on what they want asylum policy to look like – their answers may surprise you
~ Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer’s first election debate: the facts behind the claims
~ Sunak and Starmer’s first TV debate: a tetchy PMQs where no one dared mention the F-word
~ Taiwan: New President Should Deliver on Rights Promises
~ Kafka 100: the Post Office scandal really was Kafkaesque – it’s right out of his novel The Trial
~ Modi’s narrow win suggests Indian voters saw through religious rhetoric, opting instead to curtail his political power
~ Whose health matters? The diversity deficit in clinical trials
~ Children with special health needs are more likely to come from poorer neighbourhoods
~ By not mining vital minerals, NZ is ‘offshoring its own environmental footprint’ – is that fair?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter