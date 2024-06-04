Children with special health needs are more likely to come from poorer neighbourhoods
By Caroline Reid-Westoby, Research Associate, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Neurosciences, McMaster University
Magdalena Janus, Professor, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Neurosciences, McMaster University
A study pertaining to more than 1.4 million kindergarteners across Canada finds the occurrence of health disorders higher as the socio-economic status of a neighbourhood decreases.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 4, 2024