Women’s prize for fiction 2024: six expert reviews of the shortlisted books
By Bethany Layne, Senior Lecturer in English Literature, De Montfort University
Ankhi Mukherjee, Professor of English and World Literatures, University of Oxford
Atef Alshaer, Senior Lecturer in Arabic Studies, University of Westminster
Fiona Woollard, Professor of Philosophy, University of Southampton
Orlaith Darling, PhD Candidate, Contemporary English Literature and Critical Theory, Trinity College Dublin
Sally O'Reilly, Honorary Associate in Creative Writing, The Open University
From stories of Irish mothers to Shakespearean actors in the West Bank, this year’s shortlist is as varied as ever.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 4, 2024