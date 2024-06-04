Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Four photos that show the potential of rewilding nature

By David Gelsthorpe, Curator of Earth Sciences, University of Manchester
Rewilding is about finding ways to let nature thrive and regenerate. Around the world, cities and community projects are doing just that.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The fascinating psychology behind ‘dine and dash’ and why it’s about so much more than a free meal
~ Election 2024: how many seats every party in Westminster is defending – and what they are aiming for on July 4
~ Tattoos associated with a 21% greater risk of lymphoma – new study
~ It’s easy to scoff at claims elite footballers are ‘at breaking point’ from workload – but their burnout speaks for the rest of us too
~ Republic of Congo: Authorities failing to ensure respect of human rights by big industry
~ Switzerland: Parliament must respect landmark climate case
~ Factory fumes in the neighbourhood of Vindoulou: “Children regularly vomit and cough a lot, especially when there is a lot of smoke.”
~ Poor access to healthcare and water in Tchicanou and Bondi: “There are no doctors there…”
~ Oil spills in Banga Kayo: “From the beginning … we denounced the proximity of the oil wells to the water sources.”
~ Oil spills in the Loubi lagoon: “When we eat the fish or crab caught in the lagoon, we get diarrhoea and smell the crude oil.”
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter