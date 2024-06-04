Tolerance.ca
Election 2024: how many seats every party in Westminster is defending – and what they are aiming for on July 4

By Louise Thompson, Senior Lecturer in Politics, University of Manchester
The Tories have 346 seats and could lose more than half of those. Labour is aiming for huge gains, the SNP is fighting for relevance – and the Lib Dems are hoping to become the third party again.The Conversation


© The Conversation
