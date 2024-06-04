Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Opposition Leader Imprisoned

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – Egyptian authorities imprisoned a prominent political opposition leader, Ahmed Tantawy, on May 27, after an appeals court upheld a one-year sentence against him and nearly two dozen of his supporters, Human Rights Watch said today. Tantawy was detained inside the courthouse after the appeal decision was handed down.The court also confirmed the decision to bar Tantawy from running in national elections for five years. On February 6, an Egyptian court sentenced Tantawy along with his campaign adviser, Mohammad Abu al-Dyar, and 21 of his detained supporters to one year in…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The arts are being sidelined in the cost of living crisis. It’s time we stopped framing them as a luxury
~ New laws in WA would take guns away from people accused of domestic violence. Will they protect women?
~ Mpox is on the rise in Australia. Here’s what to know about the virus – and who should get vaccinated
~ Iraqis with Disabilities Excluded from Jobs
~ The Rana Plaza collapse and Tazreen Fashions Fire: An interview with Taqbir Huda
~ Should we worry about wasting renewable energy? Here’s why ‘spilling’ excess power is expected – and efficient
~ Australia’s key program for gender equity in STEM was scrapped last week. This could actually be good news
~ ‘We’re all trained to be good obedient children, but what do you want?’ Delving into the inner lives of women in neoliberal China
~ Mexico has elected its first female president. Claudia Sheinbaum inherits a country ravaged by violence – and searching for hope
~ For women with antenatal depression, micronutrients might help them and their babies – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter