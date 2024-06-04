Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraqis with Disabilities Excluded from Jobs

By Human Rights Watch
Play Video The legally mandated 5 percent public sector employment quota for people with disabilities is not being met, leaving hundreds of thousands of Iraqis with disabilities unemployed.The Iraqi government does not collect statistics on the number of people with disabilities living in the country or their employment rate.The government should pair fulfilment of the employment quota with enforcement of other nondiscrimination legislation as well as support and funding for creating accommodating work environments.(Beirut) – Iraq is failing to implement its national laws ensuring employment…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New laws in WA would take guns away from people accused of domestic violence. Will they protect women?
~ Mpox is on the rise in Australia. Here’s what to know about the virus – and who should get vaccinated
~ The Rana Plaza collapse and Tazreen Fashions Fire: An interview with Taqbir Huda
~ Should we worry about wasting renewable energy? Here’s why ‘spilling’ excess power is expected – and efficient
~ Australia’s key program for gender equity in STEM was scrapped last week. This could actually be good news
~ ‘We’re all trained to be good obedient children, but what do you want?’ Delving into the inner lives of women in neoliberal China
~ Mexico has elected its first female president. Claudia Sheinbaum inherits a country ravaged by violence – and searching for hope
~ For women with antenatal depression, micronutrients might help them and their babies – new study
~ UN experts concerned about migrant labour exploitation in UK
~ Is seeing believing? Not really, so animal welfare campaigns should take a different approach
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter