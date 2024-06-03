Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico elects first female president − but will that improve the lot of country’s women?

By Xavier Medina Vidal, Associate Professor of Political Science and Director of the Center for Mexican American Studies, University of Texas at Arlington
Christopher Chambers-Ju, Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of Texas at Arlington
Mexico will have its first woman president following a landmark vote on June 2, 2024.

After an election period marred by violence, ruling Morena party candidate Claudia Sheinbaum, a former Mexico City mayor, emerged as the victor with about 60% of the vote – a larger share of the vote than her mentor and predecessor, President…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mexico has elected its first female president. Claudia Sheinbaum inherits a country ravaged by violence – and searching for hope
~ For women with antenatal depression, micronutrients might help them and their babies – new study
~ UN experts concerned about migrant labour exploitation in UK
~ Is seeing believing? Not really, so animal welfare campaigns should take a different approach
~ ‘The first wave went through hell’ – how the 16th Infantry Regiment’s heroism helped bring victory on D-Day
~ Here’s how climate social scientists are finding their way in the era of climate crisis
~ Taylor Swift is ready for her history to be rewritten
~ Australia’s ‘learning by doing’ approach to managing large mines is failing the environment
~ Peat was historically mined overseas because it burns so well. But Australia’s subtropical peat bogs need fire to survive
~ You can now be frozen after death in Australia. If you get revived in the future, will you still legally be the same person?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter