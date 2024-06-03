Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taylor Swift is ready for her history to be rewritten

By Elizabeth Vlossak, Associate Professor of History, Brock University
Swift positions herself in a long history of women accused of ‘behaving badly’ while revealing the importance of revisiting our understanding of the past based on shifting evidence.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
