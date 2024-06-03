‘An intergenerational crime against humanity’: what will it take for political leaders to start taking climate change seriously?
By Joëlle Gergis, Honorary Climate Research Fellow, School of Geography, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, The University of Melbourne
If currently implemented policies are continued with no increase in ambition, there is a 90% chance that the Earth will warm between 2.3°C and 4.5°C, with a best estimate of 3.5°C.
- Monday, June 3rd 2024