Buying and selling forest carbon as a commodity is dangerous if it trumps other environmental and social uses – new report
By Constance McDermott, Senior Fellow in Forest Governance and Leader of Ecosystems Governance Group, University of Oxford
Eric Kumeh Mensah, Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Oxford
Mark Hirons, Environmental Social Science Research Fellow, University of Oxford
The carbon stored by forests can be bought by polluting companies to offset their emissions. This can displace communities who depend on natural forests for their livelihoods.
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 3rd 2024