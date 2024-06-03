Do we have more empathy for people who are similar to us? New research suggests it’s not that simple
By Luca Hargitai, PhD Candidate, Psychology, University of Bath
Lucy Anne Livingston, Lecturer in Psychology, King's College London
Punit Shah, Associate Professor of Psychology, University of Bath
How do people successfully interact with those who are completely different from them? And can these differences create social barriers? Social scientists are struggling with these questions because the mental processes underlying social interactions are not well understood.
One recent concept that has become increasingly popular is the “double-empathy problem”. This draws on research looking at people who are known to experience social…
- Monday, June 3rd 2024