Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is the Tiananmen crackdown?

By Amnesty International
On 4 June 1989, Chinese troops opened fire on students and workers who had been peacefully protesting for political reforms in and around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. Hundreds – possibly thousands – of people were killed, including children and older persons. Tens of thousands more were arrested across China in the suppression that followed. Join us […] The post What is the Tiananmen crackdown? appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UNICEF extends aid to children in Afghanistan affected by flash floods
~ South Africa: new Drakensberg nature reserve will protect ancient rock art, wildlife, livelihoods, grasslands and water
~ Buying and selling forest carbon as a commodity is dangerous if it trumps other environmental and social uses – new report
~ Chad’s Mahamat Deby doubles down on authoritarian rule in wake of election victory
~ Nearly 25% of land in Africa has been damaged – what’s to blame, and what can be done
~ South Africa: coalition government won’t fix past failures – expect the private sector to play a bigger role in delivering power, transport and security
~ Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer should emulate Boris Johnson’s distinctive smile – here’s the research that shows why
~ Do we have more empathy for people who are similar to us? New research suggests it’s not that simple
~ Net zero is not just good science – it’s also a good deal for ordinary people
~ Brutalist Plants: this pocket picture book is perfectly formed, but puts style over substance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter