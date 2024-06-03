Tolerance.ca
Prenatal supplements fall woefully short in providing crucial nutrition during pregnancy – and most women don’t even know it

By Mary Scourboutakos, Family Medicine Resident and Nutrition Expert, Eastern Virginia Medical School
If there’s one thing doctors agree on, it’s that all of their pregnant patients should take prenatal supplements. As a result, about 3 in 4 expecting mothers follow their doctor’s advice.

But even though they’re crucial for the health of mother and baby alike, prenatal supplements are completely unregulated. There are no rules that require these supplements to contain any nutrients at all, let alone the appropriate doses.

Not surprisingly,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
