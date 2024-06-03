Tolerance.ca
School boards, long locally focused and nonpartisan, get dragged into the national political culture wars

By Kathleen Knight Abowitz, Professor of Educational Leadership, Miami University
In more than 90% of U.S. public school districts, school board elections are nonpartisan and have been for centuries. But that long tradition may well be changing – and putting at risk the quality of the country’s education system by introducing divisive national political issues into the process by which a local community governs itself.

At present, nine states have passed legislation…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
