Human Rights Observatory

Mexico: Sheinbaum faces uphill task to buck the trend and curtail spiralling violence

By Amalendu Misra, Professor of International Politics, Lancaster University
Mexico has reached a political milestone. According to a quick count by the country’s electoral commission, Mexican voters have just elected their first female president. In a society that has long treated its women unfavourably, it is a seismic shift.

However, the country’s president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, inherits a very challenging…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
