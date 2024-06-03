Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico has elected its first female president. Claudia Sheinbaum inherits a polarised, violent country looking for hope

By Luis Gómez Romero, Senior Lecturer in Human Rights, Constitutional Law and Legal Theory, University of Wollongong
On October 17, 1953, constitutional reform granted women the right to vote in Mexico, and two years later, women cast ballots for the first time in a federal election.

Now, nearly 70 years later, Mexico has elected a woman president for the first time, according to an official…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How rich philanthropists exert undue influence over pro-Palestinian activism at universities
~ Perception of campus police is more negative among students from minority groups
~ Why do astronomers look for signs of life on other planets based on what life is like on Earth?
~ Why the future of democracy could depend on your group chats
~ Prenatal supplements fall woefully short in providing crucial nutrition during pregnancy – and most women don’t even know it
~ Who gets to decide what counts as ‘disorder’?
~ School boards, long locally focused and nonpartisan, get dragged into the national political culture wars
~ Anti-abortion rights activists navigate a new, post-Roe landscape, as state bans mean they can ‘save babies’
~ Returning a 170-year-old preserved lizard to Jamaica is a step toward redressing colonial harms
~ Online shoppers behave differently after chatting with staff of the opposite gender, new research shows – here’s why businesses should be paying attention
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter