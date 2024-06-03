Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The EU’s outsourced migration control is violent, expensive and ineffective

By Barah Mikaïl, Associate professor, IE University
The EU’s approach to managing migration flows depends heavily on outsourcing border control to non member countries, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Many far-right politicians enthusiastically back this policy: 19 nations recently signed a letter calling to go “beyond the EU’s migration pact” and further externalise migration control.

This is, theoretically, a two pronged approach: the EU sends money to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How rich philanthropists exert undue influence over pro-Palestinian activism at universities
~ Perception of campus police is more negative among students from minority groups
~ Why do astronomers look for signs of life on other planets based on what life is like on Earth?
~ Why the future of democracy could depend on your group chats
~ Prenatal supplements fall woefully short in providing crucial nutrition during pregnancy – and most women don’t even know it
~ Who gets to decide what counts as ‘disorder’?
~ School boards, long locally focused and nonpartisan, get dragged into the national political culture wars
~ Anti-abortion rights activists navigate a new, post-Roe landscape, as state bans mean they can ‘save babies’
~ Returning a 170-year-old preserved lizard to Jamaica is a step toward redressing colonial harms
~ Online shoppers behave differently after chatting with staff of the opposite gender, new research shows – here’s why businesses should be paying attention
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter