Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong battles over the memory of June 4, the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre

By Oiwan Lam
Chow started presenting her own testimony/memories about the June 4 commemoration beginning April 30, 2024 — the date marks a 35-day countdown for the 35th anniversary of 1989 June 4 crackdowns in China.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
