Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Low-paid wages up 3.75%, with more to come for childcare and health professionals

By John Buchanan, Professor, Discipline of Business Information Systems, University of Sydney Business School, University of Sydney
The Fair Work Commission has boosted the wages of workers on awards by 3.75%, just a touch above the official inflation rate of 3.6%.

The increase will apply to fortnightly pay packets from next month and will only directly apply to the one-fifth of Australian workers on centrally determined awards.

Taking into account…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hong Kong battles over the memory of June 4, the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre
~ Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – blink and you’ll miss a solarpunk alternative to series’ usual dystopia
~ Josh Frydenberg rules out seeking Kooyong preselection
~ Carriage romps, good vibrations and a web of lies: what we’re streaming in June
~ Hong Kong’s June 4 memory battle behind Chow Hang-tung and her supporters’ arrests
~ Patents based on traditional knowledge are often ‘biopiracy’. A new international treaty will finally combat this
~ 31% of Australians are obese – is Ozempic a healthy solution? A GP considers Johann Hari’s inside take on a ‘mass experiment’
~ Could a green investment deal help Indonesia and Australia overcome their past tensions?
~ What’s the difference between vegan and vegetarian?
~ The housing crisis hit Queensland hard. Jolted into action, the state has raised its game
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter