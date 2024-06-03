Low-paid wages up 3.75%, with more to come for childcare and health professionals
By John Buchanan, Professor, Discipline of Business Information Systems, University of Sydney Business School, University of Sydney
The Fair Work Commission has boosted the wages of workers on awards by 3.75%, just a touch above the official inflation rate of 3.6%.
The increase will apply to fortnightly pay packets from next month and will only directly apply to the one-fifth of Australian workers on centrally determined awards.
Taking into account…
