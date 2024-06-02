Patents based on traditional knowledge are often ‘biopiracy’. A new international treaty will finally combat this
By Miri (Margaret) Raven, Senior Scientia Lecturer (Research), UNSW Sydney
Alana Gall, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, National Centre for Naturopathic Medicine, Faculty of Health, Southern Cross University
Bibi Barba, Artist, Indigenous Knowledge
Daniel Robinson, Professor, UNSW Sydney
Can you patent something Indigenous peoples already know about? Too often, the answer is yes - but moves are afoot to stop it.
- Sunday, June 2nd 2024