Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could a green investment deal help Indonesia and Australia overcome their past tensions?

By Cahyani Widi Larasakti, PhD Student in International Relations, The University of Melbourne
Australia and Indonesia have long had an uneasy relationship, over issues ranging from Timor-Leste’s independence to asylum seekers and bans on live cattle export to the aftermath of the Bali bombings.

While the politics have long been challenging, there’s reason to believe a change may be coming. One of the fastest-growing economies in the world, Indonesia has long been powered by coal. Now, it’s endeavouring to go green through renewables, grid modernisation,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Patents based on traditional knowledge are often ‘biopiracy’. A new international treaty will finally combat this
~ 31% of Australians are obese – is Ozempic a healthy solution? A GP considers Johann Hari’s inside take on a ‘mass experiment’
~ What’s the difference between vegan and vegetarian?
~ The housing crisis hit Queensland hard. Jolted into action, the state has raised its game
~ ‘I don’t feel gendered’: Rachel Cusk’s most radical novel yet makes the familiar strange – and moves beyond womanhood
~ Why do so few people cycle for transport in Australia? 6 ideas on how to reap all the benefits of bikes
~ Sue me, if you can. How laws that prevent directors being sued make firms less likely to recall potentially dangerous products
~ Migration has been in the news a lot lately. What’s going on?
~ How should the skilled migration points test be reformed? It’s an $84 billion question
~ Australia can afford to bulk bill all GP visits. So why don’t we?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter