Sue me, if you can. How laws that prevent directors being sued make firms less likely to recall potentially dangerous products
By Arvid O. I. Hoffmann, Professor of Marketing, University of Adelaide
Chee Seng Cheong, Associate Professor in Finance, University of Adelaide
Ralf Zurbruegg, Professor in Finance and Business Analytics, University of Adelaide
In the US states that have made it hard to sue directors, firms are 30% less likely to recall faulty products.
- Sunday, June 2nd 2024