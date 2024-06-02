Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Closing Off Memory of Tiananmen Massacre

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators protest in front of the Gate of Heavenly Peace in Tiananmen Square, Beijing, China, May 17, 1989. © 1989 Sadayuki Mikami/AP Photo (New York) – The Chinese government is further suppressing any discussion and commemoration of the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre, Human Rights Watch said today. Leading up to the 35th anniversary of the Tiananmen Massacre on June 4, 2024, Chinese authorities have again preempted commemorations.The government has imprisoned those in China and Hong Kong who have sought to honor the memory of the victims,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Patents based on traditional knowledge are often ‘biopiracy’. A new international treaty will finally combat this
~ 31% of Australians are obese – is Ozempic a healthy solution? A GP considers Johann Hari’s inside take on a ‘mass experiment’
~ Could a green investment deal help Indonesia and Australia overcome their past tensions?
~ What’s the difference between vegan and vegetarian?
~ The housing crisis hit Queensland hard. Jolted into action, the state has raised its game
~ ‘I don’t feel gendered’: Rachel Cusk’s most radical novel yet makes the familiar strange – and moves beyond womanhood
~ Why do so few people cycle for transport in Australia? 6 ideas on how to reap all the benefits of bikes
~ Sue me, if you can. How laws that prevent directors being sued make firms less likely to recall potentially dangerous products
~ Migration has been in the news a lot lately. What’s going on?
~ How should the skilled migration points test be reformed? It’s an $84 billion question
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter