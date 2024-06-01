Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yes, Donald Trump has a point about political prosecution

By Ronald Sievert, Senior Lecturer in Government, Texas A&M University
The facts and the law behind New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s successful prosecution of Donald Trump could be argued at length. But as a government prosecutor for 30 years, I have been most interested in the ethics of prosecuting that case.

Outside the courthouse after the verdict, Trump said, “This was a disgrace.” That echoes comments made over the year since his indictment in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US Imposes Sanctions on Ex-Ugandan Military Commander
~ UN human rights chief sounds alarm over rising violence in Burkina Faso
~ Kafka 100: struggles of disabled characters in systems that don’t support them feel just as relevant today
~ Why the US oil majors may end up doing more for the green transition than their (slightly) more progressive European rivals
~ Five of the biggest summer exhibitions around the UK – what you should see this week
~ Moldova: New definition of high treason passed by parliament threatens freedom of expression
~ Burkina Faso: Authorities must immediately release Guy Hervé Kam and Lt-Colonel Zoungrana
~ South Africa: ANC set to lose majority for first time since Mandela – the era of government by a single party is at an end
~ Kafka 100: Stanley Kubrick’s films are littered with references to the writer’s work
~ ‘Born in the USA’ turns 40 − and still remains one of Bruce Springsteen’s most misunderstood songs
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter