Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Imposes Sanctions on Ex-Ugandan Military Commander

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Then-Brig. Gen. Peter Elwelu of Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces gives an interview at Mbarara military base, Uganda, on February 7, 2014. © 2014 Isaac Kasmani/AFP via Getty Images On May 30, the US government announced travel sanctions against five former and current Ugandan government officials, including Peter Elwelu, the former deputy chief of the Ugandan Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF). The US State Department announced that Elwelu was sanctioned due to “extrajudicial killings that were committed by members of the UPDF” while he was commanding Ugandan…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
